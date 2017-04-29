MUST WATCH: Heineken Just Put Out An Amazing New Ad

Confession: I am not a beer drinker. In fact, I am not even an alcohol drinker at all. But after watching this commercial I definitely feel compelled to buy a 6 pack of Heineken.

This commercial could not come at a better time. Our country has been thrust back into the 1960's (or earlier) with racial tensions at an all time high, hatred of the "other" being blamed for any economic downturn or rising crime rate and diminishing the role of women and LGBTQ trying to get equal rights for themselves....phew.

Following Pepsi's disasterous commercial you would think companies would be wary of putting out *anything* with overtones of race, gender equality or, god forbid, sexuality. But Heineken took a chance...and hit it out of the ballpark.

Please watch this commercial and enjoy the simplicity of it all. If we just take the time to listen to one another we come to realize that we have a lot more in common than we thought.