WATCH: Nike's Inspiring Ad Celebrating USA Women's World Cup Win

The imagery and narration from this new Nike commercial are absolutely amazing.
By Red Painter

Nike dropped an absolutely stellar 1 minute ad just moments after the (very underpaid) Women's National Team won their 4th World Cup Championship trophy. From the iconic imagery to the narration, which speeds up as the commercial progresses, it is entrancing.

"I believe that we will be 4 times champions..."

This team wins. Everyone wins #JustDoIt

Congrats to the Women's National Team! Speaking of their amazing win, here are some awesome tweets:

From a real President:

This poor idiot:

An invitation they will probably accept:

And my personal favorite:

KEEP KICKING ASS, ladies.


