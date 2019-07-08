WATCH: Nike's Inspiring Ad Celebrating USA Women's World Cup Win

Nike dropped an absolutely stellar 1 minute ad just moments after the (very underpaid) Women's National Team won their 4th World Cup Championship trophy. From the iconic imagery to the narration, which speeds up as the commercial progresses, it is entrancing.

"I believe that we will be 4 times champions..."

This team wins. Everyone wins #JustDoIt

Congrats to the Women's National Team! Speaking of their amazing win, here are some awesome tweets:

From a real President:

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

This poor idiot:

Overheard at Whole Foods, Silver Spring



Husband: I didn’t know there was a women’s World Cup.



Wife: say it louder so everyone knows what a dick you are — Gautham Rao 🔴🏆 x 6 (@gauthamrao) July 7, 2019

An invitation they will probably accept:

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

And my personal favorite:

KEEP KICKING ASS, ladies.