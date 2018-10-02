MUST WATCH: Devo Sings 'Flip It Blue' In New Ad Campaign

Flip It Blue has the hit generic ad of this political season:

To stop Trump and flip Congress from Red to Blue during the most important midterm election of our lifetimes, Democrats can’t rely on political advertising that goes in one ear and out the other.

They need infectious, memorable ads that cut through the clutter and drive enthusiasm and voter turnout.

That’s why a grassroots group of marketing and

advertising folks from outside politics took the initiative to create “Flip it,” an infectious campaign based on Devo’s iconic song “Whip it.”