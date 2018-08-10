That Was Quick: 'Nearly Bankrupt' NRA Spends Millions On Kavanaugh Ad Campaign

Remember how desperate the NRA was earlier this week, whining in a court filing against New York State that they may find their organization “unable to exist… or pursue its advocacy mission" due to financial woes caused by the state.

A gobzillion twitter messages sent them "thoughts and prayers."

Less than a week later an alert reader points out this tweet:

#BREAKING: @NRA launches a seven-figure national and regional ad campaign urging #2A supporters to contact their Senators and tell them to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to #SCOTUS. Watch the ad: https://t.co/dtd6xhhUMd — NRA (@NRA) August 7, 2018

The NRA is sponsoring a "seven figure" ad buy to make sure Brett Kavanaugh is seated on the Supreme Court? And bragging about it on Twitter?

As fundraising ploys go, this is pretty brazen, but then again, it's the NRA.