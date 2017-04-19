Open Thread - That New (Old) Hit Song, 'Shut Up!' (Bill O'Reilly!)

Our own John Amato:

I wrote and recorded this song satire in October of '04 with the help of Donny D., as a response to Bill's outrageous behavior, bogus claims and clashes with Al Franken. So much has happened since.

Maybe Sting can record a cover version and 'play him out.'

Lyrics:

Bill O'Reilly is on Fox News TV, he's got something to say to you and me.

Bill O'Reilly says he grew up poor, but when you ask the rich for a little more, Shut Up!

He says he hates the welfare state, making mothers take drug tests just to eat.

Against some judges when he can, why can't he say Bush turned Iraq into Vietnam?

Bill O'Reilly likes to think he's God, but morally he's in a fog. Shut Up

Bill O'Reilly hates the NY Times, not reviewing his book is their crime Shut Up

They have to check their facts before they print casue Bill can spin like a hack from where he sits. Shut Up

He says his job is to defend us from the spin zone that he sells.

He's so confused from all the lies he tells, he's under some voodoo spell.

Al Franken came on with the facts and hit O'Reilly on the head like an ax. Shut Up

