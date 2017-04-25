Chaffetz On Flynn: He 'Simply Cannot Take Money From Russia'

The two top politicians on the House Oversight Committee, Rep's Cummings and Chaffetz told a press conference that Trump's former National Security advisor Gen. Flynn may have broken the law as a former military officer by receiving payments from foreign governments.

During the presser, Chaffetz chastised the former Trump advisor, "As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else and it appears as if he did take that money. It was inappropriate and there are repercussions for the violation of law."

This comes on the heels of the White House refusing to release Flynn's documents to the oversight committee.

And today, Politico reports: "The Turkish man who gave Mike Flynn a $600,000 lobbying deal just before President Donald Trump picked him to be national security adviser has business ties to Russia, including a 2009 aviation financing deal negotiated with Vladimir Putin, according to court records."

Calls for an independent, 9/11 style commission into ties with Russia and Trump's team are completely warranted.

You can bet that if anything, even like one one-hundredth the size of what we know now about the Russia/Trump campaign ties had been Democrats, Chaffetz himself would be leading the charge, have the commission sworn in and Fox News would have a round the clock breaking siren.

But even with the Republican foot-dragging, the news is coming out fast and furious. We will keep you up to date.



