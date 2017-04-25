COVER UP: Trump Denies House Request For Flynn Docs

Where are the subpoenas? CNN:

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short outlined in a letter to the House oversight committee how it would not complete the request from the panel, referring some requests to the Department of Defense, saying the office doesn't have custody of some of the other documents or simply stating "we are unable to accommodate" others. Whether Flynn properly disclosed payments from foreign governments on his security clearance application is the subject of a House oversight committee meeting Tuesday, as members are set to review the first batch of documents related to the investigation coming from the Pentagon.

The White House lawyers don't have a copy of Flynn's security clearance application?

And a reminder this is a request for very specific documents. Sure the Trump White House doesn't HAVE to comply with this request but they are just asking for a subpoena.

Given that Flynn resigned based on disclosures of this intel...

... and that he registered as a foreign agent months after the fact, but that White House Counsel has acknowledged they knew he was a foreign agent for Turkey during the transition....

...and that he has requested (and been denied for now) immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony in this affair.

The Trump White House is just buying time. This is a cover up.