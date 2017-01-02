Rep. Jason Chaffetz: 'President Is Exempt' From Most 'Conflict Of Interest Laws'

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, leader of the House Oversight Committee and Government Reform Committee told CNN this morning he was not interested in investigating if Trump is in violation of the Emoluments Clause.

The Utah Congressman just opened up the Oval Office so Trump can run his businesses through it.

Camerota asked, "Will you be looking into any of Donald Trump's possible conflicts of interest?"

Chaffetz replied, "The items that we listed are broad strokes. this is the Trump administration so by definition all of those 43 items are going to be about what's going on in the Trump administration."

That is a flat out falsehood.

The Salt Lake Journal writes, "Of the 43 items listed to investigate, none of them are planned inquiries into the Trump organization's global entanglements and the potential for conflicts of interest."

He continued, "I am not going to personally target the president. I didn't do that with Barrack Obama, but as issues come up we'll deal with them one at a time."

President Obama didn't commit incidents that needed to be investigated by Chaffetz' committee. However, he did target Hillary Clinton, over and over and over again, but bygones!

Camerota said Democrats told him issues have already come up and asked if he was going to look into "whether or not president Trump or any of his businesses have received foreign funds somehow?"

Rep. Chaffetz slammed the Democrats and then said, " I think the president is required to do his financial disclosure and by all accounts he has done that — the president is exempt from most of all of the conflict of interest laws."

Camerota jumped in, "What about the Emoluments Clause we hear so much about that he's not exempt from?"

Chaffetz said he's interested to see what happens to a lawsuit over that issue and said, "We'll see how it goes forward on the courts, but reiterated, "That's not something I'm looking at right now."

Of course, that will take a very long time to litigate.

Rep. Chaffetz was forced to fess up and say he's looking into the Washington D.C. hotel that Trump is leasing.

Can you imagine if U.S. intelligence services all reported that Russia had been helping the Democrats during the election?

Rep. Chaffetz would already have started hearings to try and nullify the general election.

The Utah Congressman was proud of himself for asking for a copy of that D.C. hotel contract from Trump, so there's that.

Chaffetz and his party have corrupted the committee process so its sole purpose is to serve the political interests of the Republican Party. They've been doing this since Bill Clinton took office, and it is now how they govern this country. There is only one way to punish someone like Chaffetz. Vote him and his party out of power.