Rex Tillerson Applies Romney's 'Self-Intervention' Plan To Russia Over Hacking U.S.

Rex Tillerson told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that Russian "needs to confront themselves and examine carefully how is this helping them achieve their longer term objectives," after getting caught by U.S. Intelligence Communities interfering in America's election process.

Tillerson is calling for a Mitt Romney style self intervention plan so they can correct their actions, as if Putin runs Russia like a free market economy.

During the 2012 Republican presidential debates, Gov. Mitt Romney laughingly suggested that undocumented workers should look within themselves and self deport back to Mexico so they could obtain legal documentation and status.

Romney said "we're not going to round people up" but rather, financially struggling undocumented immigrants would choose to return to their home countries of their own volition. "The answer is self-deportation, which is people decide they can do better by going home because they can't find work here because they don't have legal documentation to allow them to work here."

FBI Director James Comey already has stated to Congress that Russia hacked and interfered into our presidential election process because they wanted Donald Trump to win, so they already achieved the long term objectives that they planned for.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made the Sunday talk show rounds today and was asked about the latest actions Trump took in Syria as well as what the consequences should be to Russia if they are caught hacking our elections again.

Stephanopoulos said, "Well one of the big issues complicating that relationship of course is Russian interference in last year's election -- that's the consensus view of all of our intelligence agencies. Is that on the agenda for you meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov and what can you say to them? What will be the consequences if Russia tries something like that again?"

Tillerson replied, "We will continue to talk with them about how this undermines any hope of improving relations, not just with the United States, but it's -- it's pretty evident that they are taking similar tactics into electoral processes throughout Europe."

He said, "And so they're really undermining any hope for improved relations with many European countries as well, so this is something that Russia needs to confront themselves and examine carefully how is this helping them achieve their longer term objectives."

Tillerson makes no sense at all.

Russia interfered in America's election process, got the candidate they wanted and are doing the same all around the world with no end in sight.

Does Tillerson really think Putin cares at all of improving relationships with other nations, especial since the U.S. president refuses to condemn their actions or rather having his own goals met through hacking, leaking and creating fake news bots?

The evidence speaks for itself.

Maybe when Rex gives Foreign Minister Lavrov a stern talking to, Russia will cut it out and start behaving.

