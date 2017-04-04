Trump 'Advisor' Joe Scarborough Reveals White House Is Full Of Idiots

On the one hand, it's refreshing to see any on-air personality call BS on the Trump administration.

On the other hand, it's Joe Scarborough calling out the Trump Transition team? Of which he was, according to, well, everybody, a regular contributor? Media Matters from last November 28:

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough recounted a conversation he had with President-elect Donald Trump on his cabinet picks amid reports that he is advising Trump. On November 19, The New York Times reported that Trump “still maintains the routine that sustained him during the campaign,” which includes “often seek[ing] out” advice from Scarborough. CNN media reporter Brian Stelter referenced the Times report on the November 20 edition of CNN’s Reliable Sources, stating that Scarborough "has been giving Trump advice.” Scarborough has not yet addressed these reports, which could call into question Morning Joe’s Trump coverage and present an ethical dilemma for MSNBC. Scarborough and his co-host Mika Brzezinski have repeatedly defended and praised the president-elect since a September meeting they held with the then-candidate to “rekindle” relations with him.

And don't forget that Scarborough met with Trump before his speech to Congress in March

Trump met with Scarborough before speech to Congress

But this morning Scarborough can call out the entire White House as a bunch of idiots because it's not like Joe Scarborough will EVER be held accountable for his connection to and promotion of Donald Trump and his campaign.

Erik Prince's people made a statement calling the reports of him creating a Trump "back channel" to the Kremlin at a meeting in Seychelles untrue.

Scarborough didn't waver: "He’s lying, that’s why they’re doing it. Anybody that knows transition and knows the players of the transition, and this is all I will say, will tell you that he’s lying. That’s all I’m going to say, but it is obvious to anybody that knows what happened during the transition, so it will be obvious to the FBI, that he’s a liar.”

That's all he's going to say because he was there. Everyone on that panel knows it.

So why would Erik Prince lie if that lie is so easily disproven?

“Because he’s stupid, that’s why,” Scarborough said. “He’s stupid. It’s like Carter Page. I love the quote from the Russians about Carter Page: He’s a blanking idiot. Tell everybody what you told me about these guys. It’s from the ’80s movie ‘Spies Like Us.’ They’re idiots.”

Nice to know that, Joe. Too bad you are the number one person in all of Not-Fox media responsible for putting these idiots in the White House. And you'll never lose a day's pay or a night's sleep over it, will ya, big guy?