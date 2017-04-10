School Officials Investigating Ex-Miss Montana For Mocking Her Autistic Students On Twitter

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
School Officials Investigating Ex-Miss Montana For Mocking Her Autistic Students On Twitter

A special education teacher in West Fargo, North Dakota is defending herself for mocking autistic students on social media.

WDAY reported that former Miss Montana Sheridan Tihista admitted that she is the owner of a Twitter account that shared hateful messages about special ed students.

"Writing a research paper about parenting struggles of kids with autism and instead of writing 'mothers' I wrote 'monsters' #samething," she tweeted last week.

Sheridan joked that teaching autistic students was easy because she did not have to update her classroom routines because "we loooove routines!”

In another tweet, she called one of her students a "borderline psychopath."

Sheridan made her Twitter account private on Friday, but it was accessible to anyone prior to that.

The former beauty queen confirmed to WDAY that she was the author of the offensive tweets.

“My tweets may have been distasteful but don't illustrate what kind of educator I am,” she said in a text message to the station.

A spokesperson for the West Fargo school system said that officials were reviewing Sheridan's tweets.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV