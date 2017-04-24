Senator Has 'Serious Concerns" About Pace Of Russia Probe

Yesterday, we found out that Nunes' GOP replacement efforts to undermine the investigation into Russia.

Ron Wyden and the other Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee are frustrated at the speed and lack of cooperation they are getting from Republicans re TrumpRussia.

Manu Raju got this response from Wyden: "I've made clear to the bipartisan leadership of the committee that I have serious concerns about the pace of the investigation."

"I believe you have to speed it up right now. the American people are getting most of their information from leaks and false tweets -- and the issues I've focused on, following money, following the trail of the dead bodies, it's important to use all the tools -- particularly public hearings and subpoenas," the Senator said.

People and pundits alike were hopeful the Senate would behave like professionals and make a serious bipartisan effort (in which Republicans put country above party) to find out the length and depth in which a foreign power corrupted our election process. That is turning out to be a hopeful fantasy.

With the GOP slow-playing the investigation to protect the Trump White House, it will take many more months than it should. The Republican Party is clearly not interested in exposing what Trump knew about Russiagate..and when he knew it.