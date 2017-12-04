Spicer's Comment To Greta, 'I Screwed Up', Is Understatement Of The Week

Sean Spicer apologized this morning at Washington D.C.'s Newseum during an interview with MSNBC's Greta Van Susteren and expressed remorse for "letting the president down."

Spicer has been playing defense since, like a moron, he used Hitler and the Nazis to defend Trump's Syrian air strike during Tuesday's press briefing.

Susteren said, "Let's start with yesterday. The Holocaust situation - question, your thoughts today?"

Spicer replied, "I made a mistake. There’s no other way to say it. I got into a topic that I shouldn’t have and I screwed up. I mean, you know, and I hope people understand that we all make mistakes. I hope I showed that I understand that I did that and that I saw people’s forgiveness because I screwed up.”

"I hope each person can understand part of existing is understanding that when you do something wrong, if you own up to it, you do it. You let people know and I did," the embattled Spicer said.

I wonder if these words apply to Trump, since he never admits or apologizes for anything?

Later in the interview he turned into a Trump flunky again and seemed more worried about Donald than his offensive analogy:

“I think he’s had an unbelievable successful couple of weeks,” Spicer said, referring to Trump. “And when you’re distracting from that message of accomplishment and that’s your job, is to be the exact opposite, on a professional level it’s disappointing because I think I’ve let the president down and so on both a personal level and a professional level that will definitely go down as not a very good day in my history.”

I'll leave these comments to you.

Spicer is fighting for his job right now and has been asked to be removed from his job from Democratic leaders as well as organizations like the Anne Frank Center.

Fox News' Charles Krauthammer said you can never use Hitler in a debate, said Spicer was way over his head, but offered forgiveness to him.

I doubt he'd be so forgiving to Josh Earnest.

You know what's really unforgiveable? The White House Press Secretary is getting his talking points from Fox Business and Newsmax.