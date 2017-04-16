Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Happy Easter, to all our believers and Happy Chocolate Bunny Day to those of us who prefer the more pagan/secular version. My babies are too grown for the egg hunts of old. I generally can't even get them up before noon on Sundays now. So it's just you and me and the C&L crew looking at how the Sunday shows wants to frame the dialog for the coming week.

You know what I'd like to see? Given that tomorrow is Tax Day for the rest of us Americans, I'd like to see an enterprising journalist submit FOIA requests from the Secret Service, and whatever White House departments in charge of budgeting to find out what Donald Trump is charging the federal government for use of Mar-a-Lago and the golf courses, Trump Tower in NYC, ski trips for the kids, etc. Trump himself may be too cowardly to disclose his tax returns lest we find out that he's really not a billionaire and that much of his "worth" is wrapped around laundering money for the Russian mob (yeah, I went there), but we don't need his tax returns to see exactly how much he's billing the government for the privilege of being POTUS. And that doesn't even include the apparently requisite gilt. I don't want to hear a damn thing from Mick Mulvaney about not being able to justify Meals on Wheels or funding libraries when Trump is lining his pockets to take more vacations than any other POTUS at this point in their presidency.

ABC's "This Week" - National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. Former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Christopher Hill. Panel: The Wall Street Journal’s Seoul bureau chief Jonathan Cheng, Bloomberg Politics national political reporter Jennifer Jacobs, and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

NBC's "Meet the Press" - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Jack Reed, D-R.I. Religion panel: Pastor JoAnn Hummel, Bishop T.D. Jakesand Rabbi David Saperstein. Political Panel: Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine; Heather McGhee, president of Demos; Andrea Mitchell of NBC News; and former Sen. John E. Sununu, R-N.H

CBS' "Face the Nation" - CBS correspondent Ben Tracy; author/historian David McCullough. Panel: David Ignatius and David Nakamura of The Washington Post; Jamelle Bouie of Slate; and Amity Shlae, chair of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation. Religion panel: author Rod Dreher; Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission; author Abigail Pogrebin and Father James Martin, Jesuit priest. Political panel: Ken Duberstein, former chief of staff to President Reagan; Denis McDonough, former chief of staff to President Obama; and author Chris Whipple.

CNN's "State of the Union" - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif. Panel: Bakari Sellers, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah; Jason Kander, and Bill Kristol.

CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Antony Blinken, former U.S. deputy secretary of state; David Frum; Kori Schake; Gerard Araud, French ambassador to the United States; columnist Mustafa Akyol.

CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Dan Rather; Jen Psaki, former Obama White House communications director; Chris Arnade, writer/photographer and contributor to The Guardian. Panel: Michael Oreskes, head of news at NPR; Lydia Polgreen of The Huffington Post; and Stephen J. Adler of Reuters.

"Fox News Sunday" - Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. Opera singer Renee Fleming. Panel: Michael Needham, Heritage Action for America; Jennifer Griffin; Gillian Turner, former NSC staffer under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama; and Bob Woodward.