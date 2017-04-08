There's Really Nothing To Do With The 'Fire Kushner' Hashtag Except...

...enjoy.

C'mon guys, I only wrote this last week:

...The latest is now that the Jer-Vankas have actual official jobs in the Trump White House, the Steve Bannon Ride-or-Die homies feel they've been left behind for The Beautiful People (tm). And being that the Trump kids are youngish and from New! York! City!, there's no doubt they are sekrit libruls! She's a climate change believer! Next up we'll find out that just like all us Pussyhat Protestors, Ivanka's getting a Soros Check, too!

I was kidding about the Soros Check. But noooo.

Turns out Jared Kushner HAS had financial dealings, allegedly, with George Soros. Which means Trump's son-in-law and prime minister in charge of everything, is, of course, now part of the secret liberal cabal of globalists and, dare we say it, people of the Hebraic persuasion out to undercut and destroy Western Civilization, White Christianist Male supremacy, and turn us true 'murricans into a pile of worthless Cucks!

I will NOT be posting any of the #FireKushner tweets here. No oxygen for the anti-Semite club, thanks. But let's be clear, these are not Republicans, these are Breitbartians in general and Bannonites in particular. And they're tearing the Republican conservative coalition apart! (Also, boy, do they not like Jews very much.)

When I see complaints about "Soros" and "New York liberals" in the #FireKushner thread. Hmmmkay. pic.twitter.com/QLNazm6rM7 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) April 8, 2017

I could make a joke about whether Trump can bring them all together again in time for his 2020 re-election campaign, but then I realized he's already started his reelection campaign, because grifters gotta.

Speaking of grifting, WHERE'S MY SOROS CHECK!?