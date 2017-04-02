Trump's 'America First' Wing Say Kushners Are Sekrit Libruls

Uh oh not all is peaceful in Trump land? Yer kidding. Yep, the latest is now that the Jer-Vankas have actual official jobs in the Trump White House, the Steve Bannon Ride-or-Die homies feel they've been left behind for The Beautiful People (tm). And being that the Trump kids are youngish and from New! York! City!, there's no doubt they are sekrit libruls! She's a climate change believer! Next up we'll find out that just like all us Pussyhat Protestors, Ivanka's getting a Soros Check, too! (Seriously, that "Soros paid protestor" lie is the the stupidest lie on the internet.) Axios AM:

Of all the dramas inside the White House, none touches in intensity and consequence the growing belief that moderate, cosmopolitan, former Democrats are hijacking the America First boss. You see this in the daily flow of two kinds of highly orchestrated stories: The first are leaks about how Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Gary Cohn, the central players in the centrist cabal, are opposed to controversial policies championed by the America First gang, led by Steve Bannon. Hence, all the glowing stories about Jared's calm demeanor and growing influence and Ivanka'a focus on women issues. The second are the endless string of anonymous staffers smack-talking the other side in the media. Cue this morning's Politico story, "Kushner's privileged status stokes resentment in White House." It can be summed up with one sentence: "[P]eople ... say Kushner can be a shrewd self promoter, knowing how to take credit — and shirk blame — whenever it suits him."

I'm just keep wondering which exact hill #TrumpTrain conservatives are truly willing to fight for. Meanwhile, that "unpaid" senior adviser to the President and her handsome husband will "donate their services" while using their position to improve their bottom line, bigly.