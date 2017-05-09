Nicolle Wallace: Jared And Ivanka Are Either 'Lying' Or 'The Most Impotent WH Advisers In History'

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace blasted Trump's cowardice over DACA and then bashed Jared and Ivanka for being "the most impotent White House advisers in the history of the American presidency or they're lying about everything."

The Deadline: White House MSNBC host opened up her show covering Trump's decision to end deportation protections for the 800K DACA recipients.

Her guests discussed Trump's supposed moral dilemma over dealing with DACA, not even understanding the legislation and using Jeff Sessions to somewhat shield himself, but Wallace bashed Trump's cowardice in dealing with his base.

"This is the ultimate kind of having it both ways, but it's also, i think, the most brazen display of the president's political weakness that I have seen in the entire presidency, "Wallace said.

She bashed him for being afraid of his 33% base, "Why not stand up to the base and especially with all the reporting about how Jared and Ivanka and the so-called moderates in the West Wing were opposed to what they did today by ending DACA?"

The Boston Herald's Kimberly Atkins then made an excellent point.

"I think, if there was ever something that would put to rest this idea that Ivanka and Jared are serving as some sort of moral moderator in the White House, this is it," Atkins said.

Wallace jumped back in, "I agree with you. They are either the most impotent White House advisers in the history of the American presidency or they're lying about everything and they simply say to the press if something is unpopular, 'Oh, I was against that.'"

Atkins replied, "It's sort of cover for them, but at the same time, it's Donald Trump who is in the Oval Office and making these decisions."

She agreed with President Obama's take on Trump's action today and said, "This was a political decision. There was no urgency - there was nothing going wrong with this DACA program as it was being implemented that caused this urgent action, this very drastic action that has caused such a reaction."

Atkins said that since Trump has failed at all of his legislative promises so far this was something to give his base to make them happy.

Unfortunately, now 800,000 young adults and kids are left in pain because of it.

And Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are completely useless.