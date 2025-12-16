It's Sure Gonna Be Loud When That AI Bubble Finally Bursts

I am crying real tears of laughter, because It's amazing how these Silicon Valley "geniuses" manage to keep getting it wrong. It's Big Shitpile all over again! The air is leaking fast out of the AI bubble, and it will be interesting to see who's left holding the bag when it all blows sky high. I suspect the good working people of America are not interested in paying to pick up the financial pieces. Via Yahoo:

Microsoft has cut its sales targets for its agentic AI software after struggling to find buyers interested in using it. In some cases, targets have been slashed by up to 50%, suggesting Microsoft overestimated the potential of its new AI tools. Indeed, compared with ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, Copilot is falling behind, raising concerns about Microsoft's substantial AI investment. Microsoft was an early investor in many of the latest AI companies. It ended up with a serious stake in OpenAI and benefited from early access to its models, creating Bing Chat and Copilot when Google, Meta, and Anthropic were just getting started. But now its momentum has stalled, and like everyone else, it's not making much money from its AI products. That's because no one is buying them, and that is because very few people actually find them useful, The Information reports.

It's not just Microsoft, of course. In addition to further degrading our environment and sucking up all the water, this is the kind of legal bag that ChatGPT and similar programs are leaving for their stockholders. (Michael Connelly's latest novel, The Proving Ground, does for AI what John Grisham's The Rainmaker did for the insurance industry.)

“Soelberg did not turn violent until ChatGPT became his sole confidant, validating a wide range of wild conspiracies, including a dangerous delusion that his mother was part of a network of conspirators spying on him, tracking him, and making attempts on his life.” — Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka.lpm.org) 2025-12-16T00:42:45.538Z

Premium newsletter: my 18k word AI Mythbusters: There’s no insatiable demand for AI compute, AI is not “getting exponentially better” or “tricking humans,” we haven't “lost control of AI,” AI doomerism is a grift, and there is no “GenAI arms race with China.”

www.wheresyoured.at/ai-mythbuste... — Ed Zitron (@edzitron.com) 2025-12-15T18:04:35.237Z

Lmfao every AI defense piece is like "AYY I FUCKIN SUCK BRO HOPEFULLY THIS FUCKIN STEAL YOUR SHIT MACHINE WILL MAKE ME SUCK SLIGHTLY LESS OK" — Daniel José Older (@djolder.bsky.social) 2025-12-14T02:41:40.814Z