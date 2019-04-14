Trump Wants To Be Sure That The Disabled Stay Appropriately Miserable

Because, of course, they'd be considering this:

A new policy proposal by the Trump administration calls for the surveillance of disabled people’s social media profiles to determine the necessity of their disability benefits. The proposal, which reportedly aims to cut down on the number of fraudulent disability claims would, monitor the profiles of disabled people and flag content that shows them doing physical activities. When it comes down to it, the policy dictates that disabled people shouldn’t be seen living their lives for fear of losing vital financial aid and, possibly, medical care.

The proposal, like many of its policies regarding disabled people, shows a fundamental misunderstanding of disability and takes advantage of how social media operates in order to cut them off from the support they need. Disabled people don’t all function in the same way, and disability is not a set of stereotypes like taking selfies staring longingly at the world. They live lives while managing their energy for the activities they can handle and trying to make those they cannot more accessible.

Never mind that there are many of us who have invisible disabilities. Never mind that people tend to only post overly positive posts-- and not truthful-- on social media. Never mind that even disabled people are allowed to find enjoyment in life. No, we must be maintain a cartoonish Dickensian level of misery at all times to prove our bona fides, lest the federal government decide we're not worthy.