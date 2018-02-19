House Republicans Just Voted To Eliminate The Agency That Makes Sure Voting Machines Can’t Be Hacked

The Republicans aren't even hiding it anymore: They just don't care if elections are stolen or hacked. Period. They flat out don't care. The Nation is reporting that the House Administration Committee voted 6-3 (party lines) to flat out eliminate the Election Assistance Commission. So why is this a big deal? Well, the EAC helps state run their elections and it is the ONLY agency that it in charge of ensuring that voting machine's can't be hacked. The EAC was created after the 2000 election to help work on that "hanging chad" issue that may have sealed the deal for George W. Bush in Florida.

The Republican's hate it, plain and simple. They don't wait fair elections. They wantgerrymandering, voter suppression (see Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity) and Voter ID Laws. They do not want anything to help keep elections fair, because it would almost certainly mean that Democratic candidates would start winning.

Case in point: Committee chair Gregg Harper (R-MS) said: “It is my firm belief that the EAC has outlived its usefulness and purpose.”

He said it. It is not "useful" and does not have a "purpose" in his mind. The Democrats would beg to differ, though. Dozens of pro-democracy groups, including the NAACP, came out strongly against the vote. The Brennan Center for Justice said:

“The EAC is the only federal agency which has as its central mission the improvement of election administration, and it undertakes essential activities that no other institution is equipped to address.”

The fact that this is occurring directly after we have been given concrete evidence from 17 intelligence agencies and the Special Counsel's office that Russians hacked the election. In fact, there is evidence that Russian hackers attempted to access voter registration systems in over 20 states during the 2016 election. There is no way of knowing if they were successful in affecting any change to the voter roles.

Is this how Republicans think they are "Making America Great Again"?