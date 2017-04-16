Trump's Mar-a-Lago Easter Tweets Include Preparing For War

What a guy.

On a holiday that many Americans celebrate today as a holy day, Trump tweeted wildly. His main goal, as always, was to narcissistically promote himself, but then he spiraled into paranoia and grandiosity, finishing up by signaling that impending wars are right around the corner. All that in the space of 28 minutes.

Trump began his Sunday twitter rants by exposing his own hypocrisy on China. Or just gaslighting everyone who remembers how many times he said that very thing on the campaign trail.

Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

I'm sure President Xi is very happy to know how he feels. See, you're a currency rapist still, but please help us with North Korea!

Happy Easter to everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Then he remembered it was Easter Sunday. At least he didn't address it to the "losers" and "haters" like he did in 2015. That's a presidential pivot for you.

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

His next Easter greeting was to tell the world how awesome his electoral college victory was again.

Did you know Republicans can win the presidency if they don't win the electoral college? Apparently Trump believes that. He also apparently believes that becoming a public servant means that you're not answerable to the public.

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Over 65 million people voted against him, which is more people that voted for him and they want to see his tax returns, not some small paying organization he made up.

And of course, what's Easter without a call to arms?!

Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Our military is already massively bigger than the next top eight militarized countries combined, but this is an odd statement on its face. He's only been in office 12 weeks and his first submitted budget--with the massive increase in military spending necessary to "build" the military-- has already been deemed a "non-starter" so what is he talking about? Maybe he's just suggesting that since he's turned foreign policy over to the generals, the more the merrier.

And Politico tells us he's got religion because he's conning the Christian right. "Has Trump found religion in the Oval Office?"

President Donald Trump has increasingly infused references to God into his prepared remarks — calling on God to bless all the world after launching strikes in Syria, asking God to bless the newest Supreme Court Justice, invoking the Lord to argue in favor of a war on opioids. He's also taken other steps to further cultivate a Christian right that helped elect him, granting new levels of access to Christian media and pushing socially conservative positions that don't appear to come naturally to him.

I think we can all safely answer their question with a firm NO!

Lest we all forget what Trump's true nature is, here's a reminder: