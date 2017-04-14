Want To Fight The Spread Of Propaganda? Here's An Easy Way.

As we all obsess about online propaganda, let's consider the older, analog version. The National Enquirer is Donald Trump's state mouthpiece in supermarkets and at newsstands everywhere.

CNN's Brian Stelter tweeted this earlier this week...

In the checkout line: this is what readers of the National Enquirer are being sold this week pic.twitter.com/xY0IPiFCtP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 13, 2017

...which reminds me that the National Enquirer's political director is the damnable toe-sucking Dick Morris. Which further reminded me that the publisher of the National Enquirer is a big friend of Donald Trump.

Millions of people see that propaganda while standing in their checkout line at the grocery store every day. So let's change it.

Turn those things around. Pick one up, turn it around, and put it back. Tell your friends to do it too. Pretty soon, maybe more people will do it. And maybe they'll stop making as big of a difference.

Easy, fast and satisfying.