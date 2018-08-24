National Enquirer Story Produces A Peck Of Pecker Puns, And Other News

Getting a peek at what he knows. https://t.co/EspkHsnfKe An early look at Friday's front page... pic.twitter.com/0hhsv8eNks

Lots of Pecker jokes today. Copy editors live for days like this and Twitter does, too:

Today's Cover: National Enquirer reportedly kept Trump hush money info in safe https://t.co/AT0XVNVzH8 pic.twitter.com/t1fTRUrzyb — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2018

“Trump Worried About Pecker Leaking” is a masterful headline I saw today. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 24, 2018

PROSECUTORS PARDON A PACK OF PECKER'S PECCADILLOS; PECKER PROVIDES PROOF OF PAYOFFS



is what I would've gone with; I'm just sayin. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) August 24, 2018

Go easy on him. Poor guy lost his Pecker today. https://t.co/iQAgtP40XS — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 24, 2018

Pompous Pumpkin Hued President Ponders Potential Pickle Promulgated By Publisher Pal Pecker. https://t.co/00oaH6gKoF — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 24, 2018

Trump's last tweet last night: 12:21 am. First tweet this morning: 5:57 am.

Methought I heard a voice cry, “Sleep no more!

David Pecker does murder sleep.” — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 24, 2018

Pecker hid each sordid tale

The truth he did sequester

But legal trouble too soon knocked

For Donnie the molester https://t.co/2rKgPLpm3O — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 24, 2018

Okay, now for the rest of the news:

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by prosecutors in the Cohen investigation https://t.co/oFrf9nvuRr via @WSJ — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 24, 2018

LATEST: As Hurricane Lane lurches north, the Category 3 storm has already dumped more than 31 inches of rain on Hawaii's Big Island, bringing catastrophic flooding.



FULL FORECAST: https://t.co/eR81CBUbQZ

SATELLITE: https://t.co/fujSQbnKkR pic.twitter.com/20Oyv9dKHr — ABC News (@ABC) August 24, 2018

White House blocking bipartisan bill to protect voting machines from being hacked, practically inviting Russia to hack our elections again https://t.co/eAiR7wEBIv — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 23, 2018

Duncan Hunter says it’s “difficult” to live on $174K a year in San Francisco, San Diego, New York and D.C. https://t.co/fTF5VbUbXb — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 24, 2018

Federal law requires states to update an individual’s voting address when they tell the DMV they've moved. But in Arizona, over 500,000 voters may not have their addresses updated this year.



The @ACLU isn't having it—they're suing the secretary of state. https://t.co/c4QATs31fx

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Flippable (@flippable_org) August 23, 2018

WATCH: Residents in Hawaii captured scenes of heavy rain and flooding as Hurricane Lane approached. https://t.co/bARDzfDdQB pic.twitter.com/b50OXBel7F — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 24, 2018

Hawaii's Big Island reportedly got close to 20 inches of rain in 24 hours. https://t.co/FzPtOTbU6v — NPR (@NPR) August 24, 2018

What’s so chilling about this Trump NSC doc—naming several of my former colleagues and me—is that it’s written as if it were a study of an overseas terrorist cell targeted by the US govt.



I used to write those. I never thought I'd see one like this. https://t.co/H7nMvLDxkD — Ned Price (@nedprice) August 23, 2018

Post-Charlottesville, white nationalists double down on flash demonstrations over public rallies. https://t.co/h79qCiFz6X — Hatewatch (@Hatewatch) August 24, 2018

I shared some thoughts on Bob Mueller and the special counsel investigation for this podcast. I hope you find it informative.https://t.co/LNwxzOedIB — David Priess (@DavidPriess) August 24, 2018

New CNN pro-Trump contributor confirms he is contractually forbidden from criticizing Trump because he signed an NDA https://t.co/SluO2XxlZF pic.twitter.com/HhVDsxHnlo — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 24, 2018

Immigrant detainees at an ICE detention center have joined a nationwide strike taking place in prisons across the country, with many refusing to eat. https://t.co/vLTd5BbiFL — Puff the Magic Hater (@MsKellyMHayes) August 24, 2018

This is quite an image on the front page of today’s @washingtonpost — a @USNavy officer presenting a folded flag to the widow of the man who saved John F. Kennedy’s life during WWII. (Photo: @mmcclain75) pic.twitter.com/oxtKFZtDZR — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 24, 2018

Big victory for voting rights: majority black Georgia county decides not to close 7 of 9 polling places after public outcry https://t.co/awgF2Jgiwq — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 24, 2018

Really sharp catch by @crampell of an issue people are overlooking: Trump may well have committed criminal tax fraud https://t.co/TmtXnUXQiZ — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 24, 2018

Oil companies want taxpayer dollars to protect their facilities against...climate change https://t.co/i4Nn8jCpYb pic.twitter.com/OnbFTZFl2q — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 24, 2018

Another reminder that there is no "off" switch for Russian disinformation. We need to keep exposing it and figure out better ways to protect ourselves from it. https://t.co/W6bctYOfOQ — Richard Stengel (@stengel) August 24, 2018

It’s incredible that the President of the United States needs lawyers to tell him it wouldn’t be politically expedient, let alone ethical, to pardon a witness who can testify against you/family. But, here we are. https://t.co/49tnNohdIl — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 23, 2018

Russian trolls and Twitter bots amplified online debates about vaccines between 2014 and 2017, a new study suggests https://t.co/bTGVXMiCJf pic.twitter.com/PyPEHdBjl0 — CNN (@CNN) August 23, 2018

those interested in why I discussed vaccine conspiracies in final chapter #MessingWithTheEnemy see here. not just a wedge issue Russia to exploit, also a test, if social media user goes for a vaccine conspiracy, more likely to bite on other fake news too https://t.co/OesZYtDqsj — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) August 24, 2018