'Adulterous Woman' To Be Vatican Ambassador

Nope, it's not The Onion or Mad Magazine or a bad dream. But it is typical Trump. Put a school-looter in charge at education, put a polluter in charge at the EPA, put a racist in charge at the Justice Department.

And put Callista Gingrich in the goddamn Vatican.

Salon gets some details wrong, but all of this is true:

President Trump will choose Callista Gingrich as the next U.S. ambassador to the Vatican... Trump is set to visit Rome where he will meet with Pope Francis on May 24, and the White House is hoping the president will formally announce his decision beforehand. The process has taken longer than usual because an approval from the Office of Government Ethics is still currently pending, according to CNN. In a 2011 interview Gingrich told the Christian Broadcasting Network that she has “always been a very spiritual person.” As a devout Catholic, Gingrich is a member of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. She played a major role in her husband’s conversion to Catholicism according to the New York Times, but was also a reason why Mr. Gingrich’s second marriage ended in 1999, after the former speaker of the house was engaged in a six-year affair with her.

An ethics "probe" into Callista Gingrich could take a decade, just based on grifting while campaigning for President in 2012. Newt's "campaign" was nothing more than a not-veiled effort to sell Callie's books and videos about Pope John Paul and Ronald Reagan, both saints, amirite? From Time Magazine, 2011:

Some associates insist any portrayal of Callista as tyrannical is overblown, though they admit her influence has ruffled feathers. In June, Callista insisted that the couple break from campaigning to go on a vacation in the Greek Islands. The campaign staff objected. Callista won. At least six members of the campaign resigned. Her influence goes beyond the campaign. Even as 2012 approaches, Newt and Callista Gingrich continue to juggle business and politics together: roughly a third of the events that typically appear on Newt Gingrich’s campaign schedule are geared toward selling the couple’s books or video-documentaries. Callista occasionally appears alone, signing her children’s book, “Sweet Land of Liberty,” featuring the character Ellis the Elephant.

And Callista's role has grown inside Newt Gingrich's sprawling business empire. She is what could be described as the leader of the multimedia production division, head of philanthropy, as well as co-captain of book sales. There are at least five Gingrich-named organizations operating out of a K street office in Washington, D.C. Callista Gingrich is president of two of them: Gingrich Productions, the Gingrich's documentary production company; and the Gingrich Foundation, the couple's charitable organization.

The left-wing blogosphere has a very special name for Callista, and it ain't "Ambassador."

I may have to revive my parody blog "Mrs. Gingrich's Diary" as if I have time to do that.