Report: U.N. Ambassador To Be Former Fox Talker Heather Nauert

Roger Ailes must be cackling in his special pit of Hell tonight, because Heather Nauert, former Fox host and current spokesman at the State Department, is said to be Trump's pick for U.N. Ambassador. This is indicative of the ongoing Bircher belief on his part that the U.N. is just a globalist organization out to destroy the world and bring on the AntiChrist, apparently.

In the video above, we have Heather Nauert earnestly claiming that D-Day proves our strong relationship with Germany. Clearly she isn't sure what side of World War II we were on, which is more a statement about her education than her intelligence.

When she was at Fox News, she was part of the "flog Benghazi tragedy for fun and profit" gang. She also had a big sad about Fox News not being broadcast in a Michigan health care center and made many appearances on Fox & Friends, Donald Trump's favorite state TV program.

At any rate, The Washington Post tells us that yes, indeed, Nauert is slated to replace Nikki Haley, who is leaving the position after 2 years. Nauert's appointment proves that this administration uses the Fox News green room as the revolving door for cabinet appointments because it's only important that one looks good to qualify.

What's next? Ainsley Earhardt for the EPA? I hear Megyn Kelly is looking for a new job...oh, wait. Never mind.