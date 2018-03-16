Fox Pundit: Trump's Cabinet Picks Originate 'In Fox News' Green Room'

With the news that Fox News requisite blonde Heather Nauert has gone from being the State Department spokeswoman to Deputy Secretary and #4 in the State Department and Kochster Pete Hegseth is being considered as head of the VA, it's time for all of us to understand that Fox News is the incubator for high-ranking White House jobs.

On The Five, they discussed the reality show reality of this White House, with much jocularity, of course. No one wants to take the chaos seriously, except maybe Juan Williams.

Williams correctly observed, "It's reality TV. If you want to get in, You need to get in the Fox green room. Apparently that's the staging."

Yep. Fox News is Donald Trump's informal cabinet, advising him on everything from personnel to policy. State TV is here.

Transcript:

GUTFELD: ...Putting in place people that he trusts in that like him. It's very important for them to support the president's agenda, agree with it, and personally like the president. We've heard a lot of people that are kind of doing their duty and rolling their eyes. Those leaks hurt the president. They do him a very big disservice. He is consolidating the group of people around him. He still likes the diversity of opinion. That serves him well but at the same time, he wants to have people votes around him that agree with him and like him. It is safe to say Kellyanne Conway is safe and Stephen Miller is safe and Sarah Sanders was doing an excellent job. Trump is all about change, and I don't think that's ever going to stop. GUILFOYLE: Your language -- safe -- like an episode of "Survivor." WILLIAMS: We both picked up on the idea that you said this is like a Broadway play. To me it's not the Broadway play so much. It's reality tv. If you want to get in, you need to get in the Fox green room. Apparently that's the staging. GUILFOYLE: Slow down on the hate! WILLIAMS: it's not hate. It's a fact. You journalists, fake news, no chaos here. It's obvious to everybody if you open your eyes and take a look. Three times the amount of change in Obama's first year, two times the amount of change and let say Ronald Reagan's first year. People come and go in a way that is a little unsettling.

GUTFELD: I heard Brian Kilmeade is going to be on the Supreme Court. WILLIAMS: The adults, people like McMaster, and Tillerson and now even Kelly. The idea is, who are the adults? He is going to people who I think are like an echo chamber to simply tell him yes, it's what he wants to hear. That's a little unsettling.

Why yes, it's unsettling. It's creepy. Digby wrote an article for Salon arguing that Trump is consolidating power. I haven't actually slept very well since I read it.

"He clearly hungers to mix it up and teach somebody who's boss, and has now realized that he can take that action all on his own," she wrote. "It's only a matter of time before he recognizes that he can start a real war exactly the same way. The more desperate he gets, the more likely he is to do it."

She concludes, "There may be no one left in the White House who would even try to talk him out of it."

Wheeeee! It's Fox News' world. We just live in it.