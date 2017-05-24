TrumpCare CBO Score Is Even Worse Than Expected

After the CBO score for Trumpcare was released today, Senator Bernie Sanders spoke the truth when he said not to call it a health care bill. He's absolutely right.

You cannot call a bill that tosses 23 million people off their insurance a health care bill.

You cannot call a bill that raises premiums 800 percent for some low-income people over age 55 a health care bill.

You cannot call a bill that endangers people who have pre-existing conditions a health care bill.

You cannot call a bill that brings back lifetime and annual limits on benefits while eliminating essential health benefits a health care bill.

You cannot call a bill that strips $800 billion out of Medicaid and leaves Granny to die on the living room sofa a health care bill.

And yet, that is what has happened. The CBO score today affirms that all of these things are true, but Republicans are still calling it a health care bill.

It is a death bill. No more, no less. It will kill women, children, poor people, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Michael Hiltzik has a good summary of the report if you're not up for reading the whole thing.