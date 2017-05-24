TrumpCare CBO Score Is Even Worse Than Expected

By Karoli Kuns
After the CBO score for Trumpcare was released today, Senator Bernie Sanders spoke the truth when he said not to call it a health care bill. He's absolutely right.

You cannot call a bill that tosses 23 million people off their insurance a health care bill.

You cannot call a bill that raises premiums 800 percent for some low-income people over age 55 a health care bill.

You cannot call a bill that endangers people who have pre-existing conditions a health care bill.

You cannot call a bill that brings back lifetime and annual limits on benefits while eliminating essential health benefits a health care bill.

You cannot call a bill that strips $800 billion out of Medicaid and leaves Granny to die on the living room sofa a health care bill.

And yet, that is what has happened. The CBO score today affirms that all of these things are true, but Republicans are still calling it a health care bill.

It is a death bill. No more, no less. It will kill women, children, poor people, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Michael Hiltzik has a good summary of the report if you're not up for reading the whole thing.


