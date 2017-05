Let me first point out these Italian grandmother getups haven't been protocol for meeting the pope for a couple of decades.

And Twitter is having a lot of fun with it.

But I know you'd rather be writing captions. Go on, you know you want to!

The Pope looks like he is already planning the exorcism. https://t.co/Avo9p0yJvz — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) May 24, 2017

DONALD is a President destroying the EPA



FRANCIS is a Pope trying to save the Earth



They are…THE GOD COUPLE. CBS Tuesdays after “Bull" pic.twitter.com/p60mxEa1ry — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 24, 2017

The photo of Pope Francis with the dark arts minions Ivanka, Melania & Trump will be the iconic photo of the Trump regime. pic.twitter.com/h7eoV2bnG1 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) May 24, 2017

How did things go at the Vatican?



Ivanka and Melania: "No Comment"



Trump: "Terrific, The Best!"



The Pope: "God Help Me...Literally" pic.twitter.com/Q6qwOyAsKs — Yashar (@yashar) May 24, 2017

Trump: "I'd like to open an account with your Vatican Bank."



Pope Francis: "Don't make me hurt you." pic.twitter.com/pK1EtXFJyy — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis, "Who died?"



Ivanka, "Freedom, peace, and hope" pic.twitter.com/sD21qcClpz — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 24, 2017

"I don't feed my husband anything," Melania replied.

"He dines on the pain of others, salted by tears of children."https://t.co/JTsSkLlZA7 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) May 24, 2017

Here, the Pope welcomes the four horsemen of the Apocalypse to the Vatican. #TrumpInVatican pic.twitter.com/vyF3dOlQTF — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) May 24, 2017