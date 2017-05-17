C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Beach Boys

If any of you are thinking "What, Dale? The Beach Boys?!?!" you are not the first. The weather in these parts finally decided to act like it's May (granted though, I looked at the forecast and it appears that on Friday it's gonna start pretending it is still March.) When I got home I greeted my bride and then told I wanted to listen to some Beach Boys.

She giggled at first and then said "The Beach Boys? I can't say I ever remember you saying that before."

Yeah, I know. It was a partcular Beach Boys voice I wanted to hear though. No, not Brian. Definately not Mike Love. I wanted to hear Carl. And I wanted to hear particular Carl songs. This was one of the songs I cued up on the turntable tonight. Man, Carl just has one of those voices, y'know.

I then followed up this Carl on lead vocals song from 1969 with his take on Stevie Wonder's "I Was Made To Love Her" that the band recorded in 1967. What are you listening to tonight?