C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Beach Boys

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys 15th studio album 20/20. At the time of its release, the album pretty failed commercially as well as critically. It was also the last album they recorded for Capitol Records. Retrospective reviews of the album have been much kinder to it though. I've often said that its also one of the better albums from the band's wilderness years as it doesn't feature many lead vocal spots from Mike Love.

It's a record that is lacking many contributions from Brian Wilson due to him admitting himself into a psychiatric hospital right before the recording sessions. His brothers, Carl and Denis did go back to rework outtakes he had recorded in some years before the album.

Carl's voice takes souls to warm and cozy places on "I Can Hear Music." What are you listening to tonight?