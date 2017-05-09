C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Redd Kross

By Dale Merrill
I tell ya what. If I didn't have such a workload between the two straight jobs and so freelance stuff I gotta get done before Friday, I'd be a guy in the front row at the Redd Kross show in Detroit tomorrow night.

One of my most favorite American pop rock bands ever. One of the most underrated too. Well, in my opinion at least.

This adulting thing can be a bring down sometimes but so does not being able to pay the bills. What are ya gonna do, ya know?

What are you listening to tonight.


Comments

Broken Promises

