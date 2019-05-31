Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Redd Kross

Just in time for summer (if it ever arrives), it's some new music from Redd Kross.
By Dale Merrill

Dating back since 1982, many of my summers have been soundtracked by Redd Kross. Even in the years they had not released anything new, something that they had put out in the past always made it a mixtape.

It's been since 2012 that the band has released new studio recordings. This tune just dropped on the world yesterday. Big loud hooks and grimy glam grooves. In other words, even though the entire album isn't out until late August, this song will be on any mix I mark "Summertime" throughout this upcoming season.

What are you listening to tonight?


