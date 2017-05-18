C&L's Music Club Remembers Chris Cornell

I was a college radio DJ, as well as a major Sub Pop records fan in the mid/late 80's, so I got hip'd to Soundgarden pretty early in their recording career. I went and saw them play some college bars and small clubs. Every time I'd see them I'd say to whoever I was with "If mainstream rock radio would just take a break from hair metal for just a few minutes and played these guys, they could be huge." The band had heavy and fresh sound and Chris Cornell was a hypnotic and charismatic frontman. He definitely had that rock god in the making thing going on.

The last time I saw them was few months before they broke HUGE. The prediction was right.

Soundgarden broke up originally in 1997 and reformed again in 2010. Since their reunion, they've played several tours and released a couple of albums. Last night they played Detroit's Fox Theater. According to a report from a Detroit news channel this morning Cornell's wife called a family friend and asked him to check on him. That friend forced open the hotel room door where he found Chris dead in the bathroom with something around his neck.

He was 52 years old.

Here's the first song I ever heard from them. The year was 1987 and this was the 2nd song of their debut release, the 12inch EP Screaming Life.

Please keep comments on topic: music and memories of Chris Cornell. The regular Music Club is posted at the usual time, Sunday through Friday. Thank you.