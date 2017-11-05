CNN's David Chalian's Brilliant Rant: 'We Were Lied To By [Trump's] Communications Staff'

After Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended a contentious WH press briefing, CNN's Political Director was apoplectic at the lies being told by the Trump administration over the handling of the Comey firing.

Sanders constantly attacked the press for focusing on the bizarre process surrounding Comey being let go instead of just accepting his departure. It was surreal.

After Sanders left the podium, a stunned Brooke Baldwin said, "Did she say that she doesn't understand why this is all so complicated?"

A dumbfounded Chalian said, "She did."

He continued, "She said, it's very straightforward - the president fired the FBI director, it's simple. No, it's not simple, because that's the man that's overseeing the investigation into his campaign's ties with Russia."

"Thank you."

Chalian explained, "What we have here now, Brooke, is a White House in a crisis of credibility and it is unbelievable to watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for now the third day in a row, needing to adjust her story because the president did not send his team out with all the information, so therefore, they were in the position of lying to the American people about why President Trump fired director Comey."

Trump's initial grounds of firing Comey was because of a report Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein wrote, but a day later that has morphed into something quite different since Trump told Lester Holt that he was always going to fire the FBI Director.

Chalian continued, "So we were lied to by the communications staff. President Trump in that interview today [NBC Nightly News] threw his own team under the bus and in doing so, created a crisis of credibility with the American people and this White House."

Baldwin: "Phew!"

Sanders' presser was a gaslighting experience like no other.

Anyone care for some Windowpane?