David Gergen: 'We're In Impeachment Territory Now'

Fairly significant from someone who advised both Nixon and Bill Clinton during their own impeachment proceedings. The accusations made against Trump are worse and more serious than either of them,

Whether the Republicans do the honorable thing is laughable, of course. The poisonous politics of Washington dictates that Trump will only be subject to real scrutiny if and when he becomes a liability to congressional Republicans and their re-election bids.

(CNN) If President Trump truly did ask James Comey to end the investigation into national security adviser Michael Flynn -- as the former FBI director is said to have claimed in a memo -- then the United States has reached a rare tipping point, David Gergen said Tuesday night. "After watching the Clinton impeachment I thought I'd never see another one, but I think we're in impeachment territory now for the first time," he told Anderson Cooper during a live CNN appearance. Gergen, who advised two US Presidents who faced impeachment processes -- Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton -- says it appears Donald Trump was intentionally trying to influence the direction of the FBI's probe into Flynn. "It looks like he was trying to impede the investigation," said Gergen. "He was using his power to do that, and when James Comey didn't go along with him, when he wasn't his boy, he fired him."

Citing a slew of recent controversies -- including Comey's messy dismissal, as well as recent reports of Trump sharing classified information with Russia -- Gergen said that things appear to be unraveling at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "What we see is a presidency that's starting to come apart," he said.

Or one that was never going to get it together in the first place.