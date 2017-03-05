Deadbeat Dad Joe Walsh Blames 'Inner Cities' For America's Dismal Healthcare Outcomes

Former Representative and deadbeat Dad Joe Walsh is MSNBC's version of Jeffrey Lord, and they should make a business decision not to put him on to comment on anything, much less health care.

Walsh's Twitter response to Jimmy Kimmel yesterday was monstrous. Unspeakably monstrous.

Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 2, 2017

He defended that response to Ali Velshi today after paying lip service to his "hope" that Kimmel's son lives a long life.

"But you know better than anybody, health care is really complicated and it is bankrupting this country, " Walsh claimed. "A late night comedian gets all teary eyed and understandably so, and then he gets political and that moves our health care policy? And one more point, I got no doubt that what Jimmy Kimmel said the other night will move Republican votes probably tomorrow. I don't think that is healthy."

Tell ya what, Walsh? You're no arbiter of what is and what is not healthy anyway.

Ali Velshi then took Joe Walsh on a tour of American health care failures, as opposed to other developed countries, and in so doing, uncovered Walsh's inner (and outer) racist.

Velshi observed, "But in this case, there isn't a single example in the world of a health care system that runs in a free market."

"You can't compare rest of the world to us," an outraged Walsh shot back. "They do not have the big diverse population that we have."

Just in case you didn't pick up on that, he doubled down. "They do not have the inner city populations that we have. I'll tell you what. People on Medicaid, I mean, Medicaid kills people because of the quality of the care," Walsh sneered.

"We can't afford Medicaid anymore,' he added. SO DIE, YOU POORS. Die and decrease the surplus population.

After moving to life expectancy outcomes, where the U.S. also doesn't rank very high, Velshi asked Walsh, "if everybody does it better than we do, for less money, they live longer, why can't we?"

"They don't."

"They do."

"No, they don't. And you can't compare those countries to ours."

"Why? "

"Because they do not have our large inner city diverse populations. They don't. You can't compare Sweden, Norway and Great Britain to us. Here's the other thing. They pay for it."

You followed that, right? It's the black and brown people in the inner cities that screw up our healthcare, according to Joe Walsh, which is of course absurd.

"The problem is, we have Medicaid that's broke, Medicare that's broke, Social Security that's broke, and now we just got another entitlement called Obamacare will bankrupt this country," Walsh smugly concluded.

There was more back and forth, but you get the idea. This guy thinks there's something magical about poor people in the United States that undermines our systems. There are no facts to support his conclusion. He just feels that it's the case.

This is a failed Congressman, deadbeat dad, and all-around jerk. Why does MSNBC think it's a good idea to put him on the air, again?