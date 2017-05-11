Deputy AG Rosenstein 'Threatened To Quit' When Trump Blamed Him For Comey Firing

According to the Washington Post, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to quit after he was used as the scapegoat for firing FBI Directer James Comey. The Post details the real reason Trump dropped the hammer on the former head of the FBI, which as you might imagine was prompted by his incessant cable news viewing.

They report that Trump grew angry viewing Comey's recent testimony. James Comey looked like he wouldn't be a Trump team player, and that made Trump nervous.

While the FBI Director focused on Russia, Trump was livid that Comey didn't dedicate his time investigating White House leaks and his moronic wiretapping claims.

Watch this video report below from Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier, which ran with Trump's original claims that he fired Comey because of Rod Rosenstein's recommendations in his report.

The segment Fox News' produced about Rosenstein was reported by Catherine Herridge, their Chief Intelligence correspondent and opened with he saying: "The Vice President said the decision to fire FBI Director was based on the recommendation of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, a career prosecutor who worked for Republican and Democratic administrations."

In reality, when Trump got nervous about his loyalties, he tasked AG Jeff Sessions and Rosenstein to come up with some excuses he could take to the media.

The president already had decided to fire Comey, according to this person. But in the meeting, several White House officials said Trump gave Sessions and Rosenstein a directive: to explain in writing the case against Comey.

The following day Trump fired Comey and the talking point that was used was to blame Rosenstein's "damning' report.

Kellyanne Conway also blamed Rosenstein and told CNN, "But the president took the advice of the deputy attorney general who oversees the director of the FBI, brought those concerns to the attorney general who brought them to the president. And they made a decision to remove him. The president has made very clear he's going to act like a leader, he's going to make decisive resolute actions when he is faced with evidence."

The Post reports, "Rosenstein threatened to resign after the narrative emerging from the White House on Tuesday evening cast him as a prime mover of the decision to fire Comey and that the president acted only on his recommendation, said the person close to the White House, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter."

This explains the sudden turn on Wednesday from Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Trump surrogates.

Not one person who is not a sycophant of Trump believed that Comey was fired because they were unhappy with how Comey handled the Hillary Clinton investigation. That disaster handed Trump the election.

Their only complaints up until Comey's dismissal was that he didn't immediately "lock her up," as disgraced Gen. Michael Flynn had called for.

Less than two hours ago the DOJ denied the Washington Post story: