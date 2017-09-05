Fox Buffoons Pretend Russian Scandal Is Hearsay, Not As Serious As 'Unmasking'

The folks on the Fox curvy couch were very confused by the Senate testimonies of James Clapper and Sally Yates. They've imbibed so much Fox/Pravda/White House Kool-Aid, they absolutely think there's no evidence of Russian-Trump Campaign collusion. They are very dedicated to passing along their fallacies to their willfully ignorant audience, obviously.

EARHARDT: ...Sally Yates, who was the former Attorney General under President Obama, appointed by (GASP!) President Obama. and James Clapper; the former National Intelligence Director. They were grilled by the Senate yesterday.up on Capitol Hill KILMEADE: Boy were they! DOOCY Exactly, and so what we learned, we didn't really learn much. We learned that Sally Yates went to the White House in January and warned that that apparently the Department of Justice had information that Michael Flynn had lied to White House officials regarding apparently what he had said to the Russian ambassador and then President Trump fired Mr. Flynn later the question was there collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign but we don't know. although there are still those ongoing

investigations by the House and Senate the FBI. The only crime that we heard about yesterday was whoever leaked Mike Flynn's name to the Washington Post after it had been unmasked by some unknown member at this point of the Obama team. THAT, regarding the surveillance is the big story.

We can't ignore the monumental level of distorted insanity of their interpretation of the Senate proceedings. Seriously, do they think that there's nothing to all these Russian allegations? That the insurmountably indefensible evidence is merely child's play?

What's their biggest concern? It's who leaked the name of highly controversial and tragically flawed Mike Flynn to the 'fake news outlet' The Washington Post. Doocy is really laying it on thick. He was either spouting off talking points he received from the White House or those sent by him to Trump's handlers to repeat. Since they're all sharing their own alternative facts it's hard to know who makes up this crap, but they are in sync pretty well.



↓ Story continues below ↓ DOOCY: Donald Trump, himself, THE PRESIDENT, tweeted that out. EARHARDT: That's right, he said the biggest story today between Clapper and Yates is on surveillance (so what if it's from Trump's delusional brain, right?) Why doesn't the media report on the hashtag #fakenews? (because it's fake?) He tweeted a lot yesterday, and some of the tweets were saying there's no evidence of collusion with Russia and Trump. She (Yates) said nothing but old news.

KILMEADE I don't think the president should be tweeting this. Forget it! Move past it. There's no THERE THERE! EARHARDT: That collusion came out seven months ago and they still don't have any proof. KILMEADE: Let Hillary Clinton look back. The president you got the job, Sally Yates is gone, James Clapper wasn't asked to stay on.

Oh. My. God. They are absolutely ass backwards on absolutely everything. This is simply unwatchable autocratic propaganda delivered by the dimmest bulbs on teevee.