Fox Host: 'Covfefe' Tweet Means Trump Has More Stamina Than Hillary

When Donald Trump tweeted his ridiculous "covfefe" tweet last night, there were more than a few journalists concerned that maybe he'd had a stroke on the toilet while tweeting at midnight.

Many people, myself included, figured he'd delete the tweet and post what he actually intended to say shortly after sending the first.

Instead, it remained for hours, and then was deleted with this comment:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Here's what we know: Trump didn't stroke out, he can't admit he made a typo, and Fox News has some of the dumbest anchors on the planet.

Here we have Jon Scott earnestly explaining why this tweet proves Trump has more stamina than Hillary Clinton, because apparently being a Fox News anchor means being a manly man ready to beat up the woman at every opportunity.

“It was a big issue during the campaign. He often accused Hillary Clinton of not having the energy, the stamina to be president," Scott assured the audience.

And Fox News viewers, this is just one more example of that legendary male stamina, dontcha know?

"So, he was up tweeting at 12:06 a.m., even if it wasn't exactly a, well, coherent tweet," Scott said. "And then at 5:00 a.m., he deleted it. So, I guess the president is, as he said, a man who needs only a few hours sleep," he crowed.

Actually, I'd argue that he's got a bladder that's fairly weak and puny, forcing him out of bed at midnight and again at 5:00 AM.

He added, "At any rate, he got 126,000 retweets and 160,000 likes for "covfefe.''

Well yeah, there's that. And then he deleted it and so we'll never know how many retweets it could have gotten. Or likes. But stamina!

