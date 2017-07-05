Walker To Trump: Tweet More!

Trump catches hell almost daily for his asinine, inappropriate tweets, as he rightfully should. But Scott Walker thinks he's not tweeting enough:

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker disagrees with many of his fellow Republicans on President Trump's infamous Twitter account. "Unlike others, I'd tell him to tweet more, to be on Facebook more, to get the message out more, but to be focused," Walker told host Julie Banderas on "America's News HQ." The former 2016 presidential candidate said he is glad the president has an "unfiltered" way to speak to Americans, but he should be focusing on policy.

Say what?

"Former Wisconsin Governor..."?

Do they know something we don't?

And where does Walker, who has been blasted as being one of the most boring twits out there, gets off on giving anyone advice? Does Walker think Trump should tweet more pictures of steak with ketchup on it?

Has Walker gone insane, that he thinks Trump should tweet more? Maybe, maybe not.

Walker still has his eyes on the White House and he knows that Trump's tweets will only cause him problems if he chooses to run again (presuming he hasn't been forced out before then). That would open the door for an open primary again and Walker desperately wants to get away from Wisconsin while he still can.