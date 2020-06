Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/R9Da6W7Hhb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 2, 2020

"Guts" is about the last thing that came to mind last night, as Trump got the national guard and police to disperse the peaceful crowd outside the White House with teargas and flash-bombs, just so that he and his faithful lackeys could saunter over to St. John's Church to post for a photo op, holding a Bible. Gutless and craven, more like. Shameful.

Others were just as disgusted, both by Trump and the Koch Brother's hand-picked errand boy, Scott Walker.

Guts?



HE TEARGASSED PEACEFUL PROTESTERS SO HE COULD CRAWL OUT OF HIS BUNKER FOR FIVE MINUTES TO MAKE A VIDEO.



It's the definition of GUTLESS. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 2, 2020

This moment will memorialize one of the darkest decisions by a modern president, and this tweet will memorialize a larger problem within the party. https://t.co/CEv204odvV — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) June 2, 2020

A five minute walk literally surrounded by armed men, going to place he ordered brutally purged of demonstrators so he could take a picture. Yeah, that's balls of steel. — Mike "Wear a Mask" Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 2, 2020

Is it? Is it hard to imagine? Then let me help you.



Here's video of the Obamas walking to that same church to attend services. And they didn't have to fire tear gas or blunt force projectiles at anyone to clear the way.https://t.co/pJIsMEMKpp — John *George's Life Mattered!* Wright (@TheWrightJohn) June 2, 2020

You toadying quisling. Obama, Clinton, LBJ and JFK have all walked that walk. There is video. The difference is, none of them tear-gassed Americans to do it. — Victoria Brownworth #NoJusticeNoPeace (@VABVOX) June 2, 2020

When you used to scarper out of the state capitol through the tunnel, or have your goons arrest people for singing, did you wonder if it was the gutsy thing to do?

Never mind. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 2, 2020