‘It Breaks My Heart’: Fox’s Marie Harf Rips Trump’s St. John’s Photo Op

On today’s Outnumbered show, Trump-worshiper and host Harris Faulkner asked Harf for her thoughts on what she twice referred to as “a seminal moment.”

Harf did not hold back.

HARF: Republican Senator Ben Sasse released a statement today that says he doesn't' support clearing out peaceful protesters for a situation where the word of God is used as a photo op. That's a Republican, that's not a Democrat. I watched live what was happening in my city. These were peaceful protesters. We did not hear any warning, it was 6:20, 40 minutes before the curfew, and to see this happen - we have reports this morning that there were clergy, other clergy from the Episcopal church on the church steps, forcibly tear gassed by police, so the president could do this photo op. I have no words sometimes about this, Harris. It breaks my heart. We have video showing that these were peaceful. It was before the curfew. There was no excuse for this and I'm proud of people like Ben Sasse for saying that.

Probably because she could not defend Trump’s despicable behavior, Faulkner cast doubt on Harf’s account and suggested that protesters had received adequate warnings before being tear gassed. As if that made attacking peaceful protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets before curfew OK.

FAULKNER: But were you actually close enough, Marie, to have heard if there had been warnings? Because that's actually helpful to the conversation. HARF: No, I was just watching the video live. I had a number of friends, other reporters - as we saw, reporters were on the air live down there and they didn't hear any warnings. They were reporting, it just seemed to come out of nowhere, which was what was so startling for these protesters who at that moment were peaceful. FAULKNER: Yeah, it was just important to delineate what, you know, some of us thought we heard by watching television to actual people on the ground.

Then she turned to Republican Ari Fleischer for more cheerleading.