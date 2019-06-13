Politics
Trump Ridiculed For His 'Prince Of Whales' Tweet

The endless embarrassment just never ends.
By Scarce
Trump Ridiculed For His 'Prince Of Whales' Tweet
You might wonder if the actual Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, thinks that Donald Trump is an idiot. And at this point can there be any doubt? (note: The tweet below is by a parody account for Prince Charles.)

Source: BBC

US President Donald Trump has caused a splash on Twitter after he tweeted to say he had met the "Prince of Whales".

Mr Trump made the mistake, intending to refer to Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in response to articles following an ABC news interview.

He said he would listen if a foreign government gave damaging information about a political rival without necessarily reporting it to the FBI.

In the tweet, he accused media reporting the statement of "fake news".

Trump subsequently deleted his tweet and corrected his error.

Twitter, of course, had a field day.


