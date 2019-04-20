Mitt Romney Ridiculed For His Sternly-Worded Tweet Condemning Trump

Mitt Romney used words like "sickened" and "appalled" to describe his reaction to the conduct of the Trump administration that he read about in the Mueller Report. The Internet then ridiculed Romney, another Republican who uniformly votes in lockstep with what Trump is doing.

Source: USA Today



WASHINGTON – Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the conduct by President Donald Trump and his campaign outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller's report left him "sickened" and "appalled" — marking one of the first prominent Republicans to make such critical comments of the president in the aftermath of the blockbuster investigation.

Romney, R-Utah, offered his reaction on Twitter after reading the full 448-page report, writing that while he was pleased that Mueller concluded that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election, the level of lies and dishonesty outlined in the report left him with the realization of "how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles out the founders."

"I am sickened and the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President," wrote Romney, a one-time presidential nominee who has repeatedly clashed with Trump over the years. "I am also appalled that, among other things," fellow citizens working in a campaign for the president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been illegally obtained."