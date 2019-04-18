Reporters Dig In, Tweet Out Their Findings From Mueller Report

Journalists and other Twitterati go to work. I think this first one is my favorite:

Trump, when told of special counsel's appointment, cursed and said, "This is the end of my presidency," according to Mueller report https://t.co/jNzHGDHned pic.twitter.com/xnfo8DOA62 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 18, 2019

Trump directed Don McGahn to remove Mueller. pic.twitter.com/b3nvJH3Hk6 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 18, 2019

“Don’t want to get duped but don’t want to blow off Putin!” — Hope Hicks in email to Kushner, after receiving a message from Sergey Kuznetsov pic.twitter.com/bZ8bJi5Jo4 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 18, 2019

Mueller Report: En route to LaGuardia Airport in late summer 2016, candidate Trump takes a phone call, and then tells Rick Gates "more releases of damaging information would be coming" from Wikileaks. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 18, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told investigators she lied to the press after Comey firing pic.twitter.com/JNN9ObzKFd — Dorey Scheimer (@DoreyScheimer) April 18, 2019

So the late Peter Smith was the only link between Trump and the Clinton emails? Maybe his death wasn't a suicide, huh.

PETER SMITH was contacted by Michael Flynn to find the deleted Clinton emails, at Trump's request, per Mueller. pic.twitter.com/jKhZZAOcrp — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 18, 2019

BREAKING: Gates told Mueller that Manafort designated the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania as "swing states" in the private polling, strategy & other campaign information he provided to Russian operative Konstantin Kilimnik. — Joseph Barri (@JoeBarri) April 18, 2019

The Mueller report says that the lies to Congress and to the special counsel from "several individuals affiliated with the Trump Campaign" "materially impaired the investigation of Russian election interference." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 18, 2019

MORE: The Mueller report also states Trump passed messages of support to Michael Cohen and Cohen discussed pardons with the president's legal team. Cohen believed if he cooperated he would get a pardon, according to the report. https://t.co/pCQkQQxQPL — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2019

To say it again, with the Mueller Report: Russian interference in the U.S. election *absolutely happened*. It should’ve been possible for Trump appointees, Reps, far left, far right media to separate “interference” from “collusion”. They muddled it all into “Russiagate”. pic.twitter.com/QOJ5JG9qxZ

#MuellerReport RT: @JYSexton Manafort discussed specific battleground states with Kilimnik, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, all of which resulted in the unlikely election of Donald Trump. — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) April 18, 2019

He wished Roy Cohn was his attorney. pic.twitter.com/6ZvoGDZddp — Devin Nunes’ cow (@DevinCow) April 18, 2019

In his report, Mueller says Congress could take action on Trump obstruction https://t.co/AAI6DfBL1S — Brent Erickson (@BErickson_BIO) April 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mueller's report reveals Trump's efforts to seize control of Russia probe and force the special counsel's removal. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 18, 2019

🚨 Lots of redactions for ongoing matters in the section on “Trump Campaign and the Dissemination of Hacked Materials.” pic.twitter.com/En0kdR2aEU — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 18, 2019

Barr totally lied about why Mueller didn't decide whether Trump obstructed. https://t.co/WIQlH8tRCw pic.twitter.com/c9FSDt8PSu — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 18, 2019

It's really apparent, btw, the degree to which counterintelligence information is not included here. The briefings to the Intel Committees will be quite interesting. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 18, 2019

The Mueller report says that the lies to Congress and to the special counsel from "several individuals affiliated with the Trump Campaign" "materially impaired the investigation of Russian election interference." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 18, 2019

Favorite section heading in the Mueller report so far:

"General Principles of Statutory Construction Do Not Suggest That Section 1512(c)(2) is Inapplicable to the Conduct in this Investigation" — Bethany Long (@packetdisarray) April 18, 2019

Mueller declined charging Trump Jr. for Trump Tower.



Additional matters on Trump Tower are fully redacted as 'Harm to ongoing matter' pic.twitter.com/9xH0jJEN30 — NJ (@9Joe9) April 18, 2019

My God: Look at this from Mueller report on how Russian military attacked Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016 and then Trump publicly used the info stolen by Russian military. #TrumpColluded pic.twitter.com/oYBNXuBEhj — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 18, 2019

Robert Mueller’s report is released to Congress. The #Mueller conclusions on obstruction, and why he didn't make a recommendation.https://t.co/Xx0htgLv8M via @WSJ — Tom Burton (@TomBurtonWSJ) April 18, 2019

WASHINGTON: Mueller says Russian intelligence targeted Clinton’s personal office within 5 hours of Trump publicly requesting it on July 27, 2016. — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) April 18, 2019

In case someone doesn't get it, this means: Trump DID obstruct justice, BIG TIME, and did so willfully and purposely. People around him simply refused to go to prison for him. https://t.co/qakRp742Ea — Ale (@aliasvaughn) April 18, 2019

Mueller Report: ...the investigation established several individuals affiliated with the Trump Campaign lied to the [Special Counsel] Office, and to Congress.. those lies materially impaired the investigation of Russian election interference. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 18, 2019

Mueller Report: "Some" Trump associates "deleted relevant communications" or used "encryption" applications, so the office was not "able to corroborate witness statements" in some instances — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 18, 2019

NEW: Mueller's team has referred 14 investigations to other US attorney's offices.



That includes the cases against Michael Cohen and Greg Craig.



The other 12 cases are redacted: https://t.co/D89mXx5m7h — erica orden (@eorden) April 18, 2019

This is what we mean by "no collusion"?



Um... pic.twitter.com/V3BDHjkLFu — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 18, 2019

For all the #LockHerUp chants and conspiracies about Clinton emails from Trump team, interesting to see in #MuellerReport all the Trump team members using personal email, deleting communications, not keeping records, encrypted personal comms. Hypocrisy abounds. — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) April 18, 2019

