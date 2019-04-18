Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Reporters Dig In, Tweet Out Their Findings From Mueller Report

Follow tweets here -- it's easier than reading the entire thing!
By Susie Madrak

Journalists and other Twitterati go to work. I think this first one is my favorite:

So the late Peter Smith was the only link between Trump and the Clinton emails? Maybe his death wasn't a suicide, huh.

Keep checking back for updates....

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.