Trump Tweet-Rages About Moral Equivalence, Confederate Statues
It is early morning. Do you know where our POTUS is? Of course you do! He's got his phone and he's rage-tweeting again because apparently there isn't enough work to do to keep him occupied.
Today's targets include Senators on his own side of the aisle, alongside a renewed defense of Confederate monuments.
Take a look:
Trump actually did suggest a moral equivalency. In fact, that was the whole point of his press conference. We have it all on video.
Gaslighting or delusional? You decide.
A couple of hours later, social media director Dan Scavino used the power of his position to put an exclamation point on Dear Leader's Graham Rant:
For good measure, this came next:
Dude. It's on video. No one needs to have an interpreter to hear what came out of your own mouth.
An hour later, Jeff Flake was the target.
Then a reminder that he is the Greatest President In History Because Jobs...
Spin the dial back to confederate monuments a few minutes later:
Those last claims are straight out of the white supremacist/KKK playbook, nearly verbatim. By repeating them over and over, Trump is attempting to rewrite history to a place where the Civil War was actually won by the slaveholders.
It's past time to impeach him. He has no business sitting in the Oval Office, and the longer he is there, the more danger there is that he will spark a war at home AND abroad.
