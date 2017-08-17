Trump Tweet-Rages About Moral Equivalence, Confederate Statues

It is early morning. Do you know where our POTUS is? Of course you do! He's got his phone and he's rage-tweeting again because apparently there isn't enough work to do to keep him occupied.

Today's targets include Senators on his own side of the aisle, alongside a renewed defense of Confederate monuments.

Take a look:

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Trump actually did suggest a moral equivalency. In fact, that was the whole point of his press conference. We have it all on video.

Gaslighting or delusional? You decide.

A couple of hours later, social media director Dan Scavino used the power of his position to put an exclamation point on Dear Leader's Graham Rant:

Publicity seeking @LindseyGrahamSC told @realDonaldTrump to come to South Carolina bc he'd 'beat his brains out' in primaries.



Results⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GxJVMjAQqC — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) August 17, 2017

For good measure, this came next:

The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Dude. It's on video. No one needs to have an interpreter to hear what came out of your own mouth.

An hour later, Jeff Flake was the target.

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Then a reminder that he is the Greatest President In History Because Jobs...

Many meetings today in Bedminster including with Secretary Linda M and Small Business. Job numbers are looking great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Spin the dial back to confederate monuments a few minutes later:

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You.....

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Those last claims are straight out of the white supremacist/KKK playbook, nearly verbatim. By repeating them over and over, Trump is attempting to rewrite history to a place where the Civil War was actually won by the slaveholders.

It's past time to impeach him. He has no business sitting in the Oval Office, and the longer he is there, the more danger there is that he will spark a war at home AND abroad.