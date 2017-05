The man who created and then blew up Fox News with scandals is dead:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many,” his wife Elizabeth Ailes said in a statement.

Ailes resigned as president and chairman last year after numerous sexual harassment allegations.

Twitter reacts:

Roger Ailes is dead. Women aren't available for comment. — Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) May 18, 2017

Take a moment today to remember the many women who said they were victimized by Roger Ailes https://t.co/jSdloIkly8 pic.twitter.com/z9mulVERoH — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) May 18, 2017

"@tomwatson Thoughts and prayers for the victims of Roger Ailes." pic.twitter.com/TPwOU3k3ik — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes is dead.



To honor his passin', Fox News will blame his death on Hillary Clinton & John Podesta.



Roger would have liked that. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) May 18, 2017

I once spent a day interviewing with Roger Ailes for a job at Fox. He was a disgusting scumbag. I'm glad he can't hurt people anymore. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes was, above all else, a man of almost unspeakable depravity. https://t.co/aBJJLe2EcB — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 18, 2017

It is not an overstatement that without Roger Ailes, there is no Donald Trump — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 18, 2017

American politics would have been infinitely better off had Roger Ailes gone to barber college. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 18, 2017