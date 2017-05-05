GOP Congressman Lied To Constituent With Brain Tumor

It takes a lot of gall to lie on a press release. It takes more to lie to a constituent.

How much gall does it take to lie to a woman with a brain tumor about protecting her health insurance?

However much gall it takes? Congressman John Faso has it.

Rachel Maddow interviews Andrea Mitchell (no relation to Mrs. Greenspan, of course--this lady is on Medicaid).

Mitchell asked her Congressman to his face, and "as a human being" to promise her that her health insurance was safe. He said he would vote against GOP plans to take away her insurance. That's not all. She's asked him more than once, on more than one occasion.

Mitchell was at a Faso Town Hall less than three WEEKS ago, after Faso voted for Trumpcare 1.0:

“Moving forward, how can we trust your promises?” asked Mitchell. “And will you vote with your constituents and protect us as you promised to save our health care with access and affordability, or continue to vote the party line? “My approach is, with the ACA, keep what works, fix what doesn’t work,” said Faso. “There are a lot of things in the ACA that work — ban on pre-existing conditions and not allowing an insurer to throw someone off because of a pre-existing conditions or not cover them, keeping kids on their plan till they’re 26.”

So he has lied to this woman with a brain tumor who is on Medicaid and who is his constituent and has no where else to go to get help, TWICE. He has voted specifically against her TWICE.

She should get two votes against him in 2018, but that would be voter fraud.



There isn't a circle of hell deep enough for these liars.