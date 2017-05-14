Gregg Popovich: 'There’s A Dark Cloud, A Pall Over The Whole Country' Since Donald Trump's Election

Popovich says Trump thinks he's in a game show, that he's a fraud, with every utterance a ruse, that's "disingenuous, cynical and fake."

Source: SB Nation

POPOVICH: "Usually things happen in the world and you go to work and you got your family and your friends and you do what you do. But to this day I feel like there’s a dark cloud, a pall over the whole country, in a paranoid, surreal sort of way. It’s got nothing to do with the democrats losing the election. It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. And that’s embarrassing. It’s dangerous to our institutions, and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s in a game show. And everything that happens begins and ends with him. Not our people or our country; every time he talks about those things, that's just a ruse. That’s just disingenuous, cynical and fake.”