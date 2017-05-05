Chaffetz Going After Obama's Pension Instead Of Investigating Russia
There are some politicians that hopefully will burn in hell when they are done with life.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz is one of them.
The man had Benghazi tattooed on his forehead and the IRS on his butt for almost four years and now instead of getting serious on real investigations into Russia's interference, Michael Flynn and Trump's many conflicts of interest, he's targeting President Obama's pension.
No matter how you feel about Obama's speaking fee, this is ridiculous coming man from the soon to be departing Utah Congressperson.
If he's leaving in 2018, that can't come soon enough.
He'd much prefer to investigate the Jim Henson Company. Those evil Muppets!
He is truly a malignant creep.
