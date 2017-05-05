Chaffetz Going After Obama's Pension Instead Of Investigating Russia

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Chaffetz Going After Obama's Pension Instead Of Investigating Russia

There are some politicians that hopefully will burn in hell when they are done with life.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz is one of them.

The man had Benghazi tattooed on his forehead and the IRS on his butt for almost four years and now instead of getting serious on real investigations into Russia's interference, Michael Flynn and Trump's many conflicts of interest, he's targeting President Obama's pension.

No matter how you feel about Obama's speaking fee, this is ridiculous coming man from the soon to be departing Utah Congressperson.

If he's leaving in 2018, that can't come soon enough.

He'd much prefer to investigate the Jim Henson Company. Those evil Muppets!

He is truly a malignant creep.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV